The Great White Guilt on the Great White Way

May we allow that in 2010 this alone cannot classify as grounds for a whole evening’s lesson? An alternate-universe treatment of the story could teach much, but David Thompson’s version has starkly delineated heroes and villains, where the whites are flatly unsavory cartoons. Because this latter is done in broad minstrel fashion, it qualifies on one level as a kind of ironic layering – the black actors doing the white fools in a kind of “whiteface” as it were (Forrest McClendon’s New York lawyer Samuel Leibowitz is especially fine). But it also means that the proceedings become almost childish.

I submit that America, for all of its non-post-racialness, has gotten at least far enough on race that something as bluntly horrific as the Scottsboro tragedy no longer qualifies as something to “make us think.” Yes, we should consider the role racism can play when considering a black person on trial. But the facts in a case like that of Mumia Abu-Jamal, wherever one falls on it, are vastly more ambiguous than the Scottsboro ones. On O.J. Simpson, well, you know.

The piece is overall very Norman Lear. One imagines Bea Arthur’s Maude urging her friends to get a ticket. One sequence has the minstrel interlocutor figure (the one white character) forcing the boys to sing a spiritual, with the boys slyly inserting some sarcastic verses to subvert the moment. The audience goes “Mmmm.” Oh, wait, do I have this right? – is the point that old-time whites were wrong in seeing oppressed blacks as happy folks? Now, there’s an up-to-the-minute insight.

Terry Teachout nailed it in his bracingly honest review of the show: “a nightly act of self-congratulation in which the right-thinking members of the audience preen themselves complacently at the thought of their own enlightenment.” The authors try to insert hints of ambiguity, such as one boy being a fink at one moment out of desperation. But what about that in real life, the boy the hero character is based on, Haywood Patterson, also falsely implicated some of the others on the stand? Too complicated, I suppose. But why, then, were even Rodgers and Hammerstein comfortable with antiheroes like Carousel’s Billy Bigelow?

Plus the Scottsboro score isn’t even much. One of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s least celebrated scores, Steel Pier, is Porgy and Bess compared to this one. Time passes for show music writers: the Scottsboro score is perhaps analogous to Cole Porter’s Aladdin or Jule Styne’s The Red Shoes. I would barely suspect Kander and Ebb had written this score if not told. About an hour in, it occurred to me that at least there was no black female character who was going to do a gospelly number where she sings loud and ends with a long, high note. This is such a sure, cheap score that musical directors now jimmy it into shows that didn’t have such moments originally, such as in the “Brotherhood of Man” number in the How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying revival in the nineties and in “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” in the Guys and Dolls revival last year. But wouldn’t you know, in Scottsboro one of the black men pulls it while doing drag as one of the prostitutes, tossing in a 30-second brassy high note that whips the audience into a swoon.