Why Does America Dislike the World's Worst Arms Dealer? The Russians Simply Don't Understand.

The contretemps between Russia and the United States over Viktor “Merchant of Death” Bout has a surreal, theater-of-the-absurd quality, one that highlights the core philosophical divide between the two countries in just about everything. Russian officials are outragedthat notorious arms-dealer Bout was successfully extradited from Thailand this week and charged with terrorism offenses in Manhattan Federal Court. According to various reports, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the incident “an example of glaring injustice,” while the Ministry itself published a statement calling the extradition an “unlawful” instance of “unprecedented political pressure” and “interference with justice.” Meanwhile, U.S. officials are bruiting it about that Bout openly boasted of “preferring to kill Americans.”

A little background: In 2008 Bout was caught in a sting operation in Thailand while agreeing to sell weapons to the Colombian FARC guerillas. Not just a truckload or two but 700 surface-to-air missiles, 5000 Kalashnikovs, mines, explosives and even ultra-light-planes with grenade launchers. The Thai authorities held him until now. Here is a usefulDaily Telegraph history of Bout's activities in the past—he may be the hardest working 'freelancer' in arms dealing, though according to Russian sources he has compatriots even more active in the field. So why arrest him, they wonder. After all, everybody does it.

The United States illicitly armed the Mujahideen during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan . And what about weapons sales to the Gulf countries, Taiwan , and Israel ? How about Saudi Arabia and Egpyt? Nice. Does this mean hard-working executives of, say, Lockheed should be charged as criminals the minute they step into neutral countries?