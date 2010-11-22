The President's "Spineless Spiral" and "Don't Ask, Don't Tell"

"Spineless spiral" is Maureen Dowd's quite apt characterization of Barack Obama and his initiatives. Even his most cherished initiatives like the one to get a New Start of the old Start nuclear weapons treaty agreed to by the Russians and then, of course, by the U.S. Senate. The Russians have done so. I agree with Ms. Dowd and Henry Kissinger and George Shultz and Senator Lugar and Robert Kagan, the hard-nosed sometime contributor to TNR, that the treaty should be ratified. And since it has no chance of getting ratified in the new Senate it should be brought up when the Democrats still have a comfortable margin. Which is now!
Actually, the treaty is not exactly a matter of life and death. No one in
But it does offend Admiral Mike Mullen, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who knows that the entire issue will be held hostage to a heavily weighted Republican House and more than a few Democrats who may as well be Republicans. So, according to Associated Press, the admiral told ABC's This Week that "he supports ending the ban because asking people to lie about themselves goes against the integrity of the armed services."