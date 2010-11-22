Ireland Then and Now

It was not long ago that Ireland was every American conservative's beau ideal of a European state. Low taxes, low regulation, it was the operfect case study in the success of free market policies.

Former AEI fellow, and head of Bush's Domestic Policy Council, Karl Zinsmeister, October 5, 2000:

One exception to Europe's tepid economic performance has been the Irish. Ireland -- which I visit regularly, including this summer -- is an economy on fire. As recently as the late 1970s, when I attended college in Dublin, the country was still a kind of developing nation. Today, after two decades of red-hot growth, the Irish, stunningly, enjoy a per capita income higher than the Germans.

How has Ireland become a "Celtic tiger" (a la Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, the earlier "tiger" economies in Asia)? Simple: By clinging for dear life to the coattails of the American economy. The Irish have basically set themselves up as a free enterprise zone for U.S. companies wanting a base in Europe, rolling out a business-friendly red carpet.

The government also mimicked American growth policies in some important areas - chopping taxes and reducing regulations. More than in other parts of Europe, Irish entrepreneurs studied and then cloned some of America's hypercapitalist airlines, energy companies, communications businesses and computer firms. Ireland's smashingly successful Ryanair, for instance, is a direct knock-off of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

Cato fellow Benjamin Powell, "Case of the Celtic Tiger," Cato Journal, Winter 2003 issue:

The fact is Ireland had not been catching up for 30 years; it accomplished its catching up in 13 years. Rapid rates of growth have continued to be recorded since converging with Europe’s standard of living. The neoclassical growth model does not account for Ireland’s success. Rather, rapid growth has been driven by increases in economic freedom. As long as Ireland continues to pursue policies that increase economic freedom, the Irish “miracle” is likely to continue.

