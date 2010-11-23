Megyn Kelly Against Fabric, Judging Right-Wing Ignorance

Fox News host Megyn Kelly does an interview and photo shoot with GQ (photo at right -- feel the journalistic credibility) and gets oddly un-judgmental about people who think President Obama is a Muslim:
Are you a secret Muslim?
Maybe.
What do you make of the folks who still think that about Obama?
I don't have any thoughts about this.
C'mon, it's loony. He's clearly not Muslim.
Right. But I don't have any thoughts about the people who think all that.
Because a lot of them watch Fox?
I just think, I don't know where their information is coming from or what they base their views on. I don't want to judge anybody. He's clearly not a Muslim.
Her tone may sound odd, but conservatives believe strongly that we shouldn't judge people.