Public Sides With Affordable Care Act

A lot of the polling on the Affordable Care Act has had wording that's slanted toward one side or another. McClatchy's new poll seems admirably clean, offering four options: repeal the bill, amend it so that it does less, keep it, or amend it so that it does more. The latter two options have the majority:

A majority of Americans want the Congress to keep the new health care law or actually expand it, despite Republican claims that they have a mandate from the people to kill it, according to a new McClatchy-Marist poll.

The post-election survey showed that 51 percent of registered voters want to keep the law or change it to do more, while 44 percent want to change it to do less or repeal it altogether.

As per usual, people strongly favor most of the provisions but oppose the parts (like the individual mandate) that are needed to make the popular stuff work.