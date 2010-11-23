North Korea's Uranium Enrichment Centrifuge Plant Is Not Just About Pyongyang. It Is Also About Iran. Does Obama Know ... Or Care?

The last time I looked the president was still trying to entice (or maybe the word I should say “entrance”) the Iranians into...Well, what? As with the North Koreans, Obama still has faith that Tehran -with all the evidence against this proposition notwithstanding- is a rational actor in its drive for nuclear weapons. In fact, given the assumption that atomic war is probably something that Iran would very much like to wage, Dr. A’jad and the ayatollahs are playing the game just right. They have gotten time and more time...and time is not really money. It is power.

Simon Henderson, the director of the study project on nuclear weapons at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, has done an analysis of the report by Stanford University physicist Siegfried Hecker about the colossal (like in “colossus”) development by North Korea centrifuge plant for uranium enrichment.

Henderson is no slouch and Hecker is no slouch either. The latter is a former director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory. ‘Nuf said.

According to Hecker, the fact that construction of the North Korean production plant began in April 2009 and was recently completed suggests the successful design of centrifuge cascades in pilot plants or other sites elsewhere. (Pakistan also built additional reserve cascades in tunnels and at Gadwal, west of Islamabad. Iran was discovered building a second enrichment plant near Qom in 2009.)

Predictably, in the vortex between east Asia and the Muslim Middle East, Pakistan also appears as more than a mischief maker.