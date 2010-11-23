Getting Active on Clusters: Portland, Ore.

We’ve been writing a lot recently about regional industry clusters and cluster policy, especially after our fall “innovation clusters” event. Still, it’s always good to reiterate what, exactly, a cluster is, and to show that, rather than to tell it.

Our colleague Joe Cortright has done just that in completing some fascinating work describing a fine case-in-point: Portland, Ore.’s athletic and outdoor (A&O) industry cluster. In this work, undertaken for the Portland Development Commission and other state and regional partners, Joe has provided a cogent analysis of the size, scope, structure, and dynamics of a significant but not-well-recognized cluster in the process of defining itself.

Joe’s study shows how far one region has gone in turning a local predilection--an outdoor lifestyle--into a global business and how a local cluster reinforces that and drives local and national prosperity.

According to Cortright, the athletic and outdoor cluster in the Portland region--firms that design, develop, manufacture, market, distribute, and sell apparel, footwear, and gear for active outdoor recreation--consists of more than 300 firms and employs more than 14,000 Oregonians at an average wage of more than $80,000 annually. These firms include world-famous behemoths like Nike, Adidas, and Columbia Sportswear, but the cluster also includes about 3,200 self-employed individuals with sales of $100 million annually. Total statewide payroll in 2008 was nearly $1.2 billion.