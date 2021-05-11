Review of "The Puritan Way of Death..." by David E. Stannard

Stannard provides a hint—without giving the complete answer—to what is at stake in these complementary attitudes when he speaks of the cultural milieu from which the Puritans emerged as being characterized by "shortsightedness"— that is, a foreignness to any modern notion of progress and an incapacity to promise and make commitments as a separate, moral being. The Puritans were a bridge, historically, between two different kinds of societies—that of the traditional one of the Middle Ages, based on obligation to the community, and that of modern society, based on the notion of the individual as a more separate unit within the community. Puritan society never departed from the traditional structure of society based on obligation to the community, but it did evolve within this structure the seeds of its own destruction—a high sense of personal conscience. Thus, when Hawthorne writes in The Scarlet Letter of "the wild, free atmosphere of an unredeemed, unchristianized, lawless region," he is talking about an internal region whose frontiers were just being explored at the time of the Puritans—the region of the individual. In the Middle Ages, a moral code had not yet been internalized by which the anti-social instincts could be repressed or sublimated; rather, this code had to be imposed externally. It is for this reason so many early societies, and particularly the Puritan one, meted out such harsh punishments for what are to us merely instances of trivial misconduct (for example, as Stannard tells us, the punishment for blasphemy in Massachusetts well into the 18th century included having one's tongue bored through with a hot iron). Only by such means could there be created what today we take for granted—individuals who will stand security for their own future, individuals with a moral conscience. In order for the individual to believe in himself, he had first to pay for this belief, and for the Puritans, this payment most often took the form of an "intense and unremitting" fear of death.

Today, of course, such cruelty seems pointless and tragically absurd—"anachronistic," as Stannard says. What Stannard fails to say is that such cruelty is no less present today; it is merely self, rather than socially-inflicted. The point here is not that we still carry elements of repressed "Puritanism" in us—that we still have not shed completely the guilts and fears that once obsessed the Puritans. On the contrary, it is not that the person of today is less guilt-ridden than the Puritan; it is that he is more so. It was precisely due to the absence of a highly developed sense of guilt that the Puritan community needed to inflict on its members such intense fear of death; it is the achievement of modern society that this is no longer necessary. Fear of death is now woven into the fabric of our lives, a masked and uncontrollable danger within the technology we have wedded ourselves to. It is but one measure of the pervasiveness of this fear that society's most terrifying image of death—cancer—is also a metaphor of its growth.

It is from the pervasive threat of death that the phenomenon of "death-denial" arises, a need which distinguishes us sharply from the Puritans; fear of death can no longer be shifted outside ourselves in a theology of damnation, nor can its impact he absorbed by a tightly-knit community. Fear of death is today internal and inescapable; it is this fact which makes the rationalistic solutions to death-denial proposed in recent years—everything from university programs in "thanatology" to organizations charging fees to sit with the dying—merely another form of 'denial.' An intense, internalized fear of death is today necessary and even natural. Yet, this fact does not necessarily doom us to a morbid preoccupation with death; as in the Christian tradition, fear of death can generate a potential for its opposite—for a more profound examination of the experience of life and a stronger affirmation of the ultimate victory of freedom and individuality. The Puritans, within a vastly different culture than our own, realized this potential not merely by the intensity with which they "lived life," as Stannard says, but by the tremendous strength of character they mustered in doing so. Such qualities, however "puritanical," are wholly admirable.

