The Puritan Tradition

When that tradition congealed, there remained an enormous literature. And when the tradition was alive, the literature of Puritanism was the soul of its ecclesiastical body and the blood of its political veins. As literature, it was primely critical; it was, almost painfully, intellectual and self-conscious. Even the Puritan novelist, Nathaniel Hawthorne, whom Mr. Schneider in his excellent study considers under the head of "Ungodly Puritans," was a critical novelist. His best novels do not stand as monuments which can be considered apart from the age, as the more magnificent literatures of other countries can be considered apart from the ages they only occasionally commemorate; his novels are instead the specific explication of a rigorous mental and emotional attitude toward life, of a hierarchical positive tradition.

It is to Mr. Schneider's credit that he makes clear Benjamin Franklin's position in relation to Puritanism. Perhaps he oversimplifies the urbane utilitarian; but at least he shows that Franklin was not simply a copy-book moralist, and that his code of ethics, though profoundly shifting the emphasis, is at once a direct criticism and a reestablishment of the Puritan ethic. Franklin is open to the accusation that he justified the virtues and morals of the market place. But the market place was full of Puritans and had been for some time. The Puritan dedication of his soul to God and of his mind and body to the counting house may seem to us a contradiction. This, however, is a romanticizing of our free-thinking and of our failure to understand the deep-reaching theological sense of history which informed his life.

For, first of all, a religion is a theory of history. It may be as erroneous as any other. All the controversies, political and ecdesiastic, that are so well and so thoroughly related in Mr. Schneider's study were interpretations for the Puritans not of mere dogmas, but of man's actual concrete history and function in this world, in Boston, in South Hadley. If their historical conception had not been so vigorous, the Great Awakening would never have taken place; sin and damnation were as much a part of history as the discovery of America. These matters seem remote from us only because religion is no longer, whatever else it may be, an inclusive, valid theory of history.