Maybe You’re Accustomed To Reeling When Reading John Bolton’s Opinions. I Don’t.

More on the North Korean advance in its nuclear strategy. Not unsuspected but much ignored.

And the truth is we've been ignoring Pyongyang's mad and aggressive moves in the atomic arena for years. Even under President Bush. And President Clinton.

The current administration has made some angry sounds. But John Bolton, the best ambassador to the United Nations we've had in decades, doesn't believe they augur what we'll do. Which is start up the six-party talks again while the child prince, Kim Jong-un, inevitable successor to his monstrous father, Kim Jong-il, continues the reckless game of nuclear production and small wars against South Korea.

As Bolton writes in the Los Angeles Times: