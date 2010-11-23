Obama's Foreign Policy Needs A Reset

What the Washington Post's Jackson Diehl actually wrote was that "Obama's foreign policy needs an update." Diehl is correct.

He is correct in characterizing the president's concern with the New START treaty as much out of date, although I am in a lackadaisical way for it. I suppose much like Deihl himself. But it is an obsession of the president's perhaps because, as the columnist points out, this is the issue with which Obama grew up and made his public debut. After all, he published an article in a Columbia University student publication calling for a "nuclear free world," which sensible liberals knew even then was a chimerical vision, aside from the fact that the "nuclear freeze" played into the hands of the Soviets. But that's another matter. I do not believe that this animated young Obama. But it probably motivated many in the National Committee for a SANE Nuclear Policy and Women's Strike for Peace. After all, the nuclear debate was the stage onto which fellow-travelers first stepped after their perfectly understandable but metaphorical "underground" experience during and after the "red scare" McCarthy era.

Now, the Obama administration has America and some of its allies fighting terrorist organizations here, there and elsewhere. Correctly so, and in a just cause. But it has concluded that these wars--I believe it is more probably this war--are quite winnable and in a short time. I do not. This is because our enemies are non-states. They are terrorists who are bounded by quite literally no rules at all. We have not yet absorbed this fact, although I believe that Israel is beginning to do so...and maybe also some of our military intellectuals at West Point and other service academies and institutions.

Diehl also argues that the Obama foreign policy rumpus room is peopled with folk who do not grasp that "Greater Israel" from the river to the sea is dead matter in the Jewish state. Yes, some extremists and some cynical profiteers are clinging to the idea. But the idea has no substance. All it has is blackmail value. And it is being milked for cash, especially among sections of the pious. But not only.