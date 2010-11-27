Can William and Kate’s Wedding Really Save the British Economy?

But, across a choppy Irish Sea, Britain's biggest trading partner might be forgiven if last week it looked toward its former colonizer with a momentary pang of wistful regret: Republicanism is no match for an aging constitutional monarchy that can still, when backed against the wall, inject a heady dose of economic adrenaline and patriotism into a troubled economy just by tolling royal wedding bells. Ireland's economy is in a major crisis—house prices in Dublin have fallen by half this year, and the country is now brokering an unprecedented multi-billion-euro bailout from the E.U. Things are not quite so bad in Britain, which has promised to help out its neighbor.

Nonetheless, the news about William and Kate is being framed in the UK almost wholly in terms of the severe economic situation here, and, so far, the government, most of the news media, and Buckingham Palace itself seem to be cooperating in a harmonious convergence of interests.

The day after the wedding was announced, newspapers calculated that the British economy would see a boost of some 620 million pounds just from the wedding itself, by way of increased tourism and souvenir sales. Marks & Spencer is promising that a cut-price copy of the blue dress worn by Kate on the day of the announcement will be in their high street shops next week, and we can only imagine what knock-off wedding dress sales worldwide will bring. By week’s end, The Sun newspaper was headlined “THANKS A BILLION, WILLIAM,” reporting another 400 million pounds of good retail news to come. (One letter to the Daily Telegraph this week even suggested that the royal couple, in the interest of national marketing synergy, forego Westminster Abbey in favor of Britain 's new 2012 Olympic stadium as the backdrop for their nuptials.)

As important, palace press officers told reporters how eager the royal couple and the government are to strike a balance between a wedding that is fiscally responsible—i.e. not as lavish as Charles and Diana's 1981 St. Paul's extravaganza—and, to paraphrase most newspaper versions, sufficiently swank and impressive to insure that the world knows Britain can still put on a good show. The BBC and other news outlets dutifully reminded the country that royal weddings have taken place in hard times before: The current Queen saved her clothing rationing stamps to put towards the cost of her own wedding dress in 1952, and service men and women lining the royal procession route then wore battle dress rather than ceremonial uniform in a money-saving effort. Royal correspondents in every paper reported that the cost of the wedding would be shared, with Prince Charles paying for some of it out of his own, really quite deep pocket, to ensure the taxpayer did not have to foot the whole bill.

And what is that bill going to be? There are many different estimates, some as high as 80 million pounds and most dependent on how one quantifies the security personnel needed to protect a wedding party of some 3,000 guests and statesmen—the Obamas will be invited—in the heart of London.