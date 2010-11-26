Scenes From Egypt's Vicious Media Crackdown

The Egyptian regime has closed satellite TV stations under the pretext that they were either broadcasting incendiary programs, fueling sectarian tensions, or advertising hazardous medication. A dozen stations have been closed since, while others have received warnings.

All of this was followed by a decree from the Egyptian Telecommunications Ministry restricting the use of mass text messages, a medium used in the past by the opposition to mobilize for demonstrations and transmit news. At the same time, the government revoked the licenses of the private production companies offering live broadcast services to television stations. They were notified that they would now have to navigate the cumbersome and quite possibly unending process of re-applying for the very same licenses, a prospect that has elicited widespread and justifiable fears that the regime intends to block live coverage of balloting.

In 2005, footage of Election Day beatings aired on TV screens all over the country. Plainly, the regime has no plans for an encore. Far from an assault on free speech, the government has described all of these measures as part of a process of improving the regulation of independent media. But the new policies have had their intended effect. After decades of the state dominating the press, private Egyptian media had flourished since 2004, with the creation of newspapers and satellite channels and, with them, the rise of a newly professionalized industry. The media broached previously taboo topics, among them the question of who will succeed the octogenarian president, the airing of footage of violently suppressed protests and much else besides.

In 2008, Al Jazeera English broadcast footage of a Mubarak billboard being torn down and stomped on by protesters. The private production company Video Cairo Sat helped transmit the feed. The company’s founder, Nader Gohar, was subsequently charged with operating without a proper license, given a heavy fine and threatened with jail time. A higher court later overruled the verdict.

Muhammed Gohar, Nader’s brother, and chairman of Video Cairo, was among the providers notified that his own license for satellite equipment was revoked. He went on broadcasting, albeit illegally.