For Car Country, Could the Mourning Become Electric?

The New York Times recently reported that in Hamamatsu, the heart of Japan’s auto parts-making region, people are worried about what they call “electric vehicle shock.” Their concern is that if electric cars begin to replace gasoline-powered cars in large numbers, they could put the makers of such components as exhaust pipes and spark plugs out of business--and deliver a fatal shock to the region’s auto parts manufacturing economy.

No one has expressed similar worries about the future of America’s auto-based manufacturing regions, which specialize heavily in components that are tied to the internal combustion engine. But anyone who cares about the future of the Great Lakes region should start worrying about electric vehicle shock. The same problem that the far-sighted manufacturers and local governments in Hamamatsu have identified could loom large for a host of mostly small and medium-sized industrial metropolitan areas in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

To see this, let’s look at the extent to which auto-based Great Lakes metropolitan areas specialize in mechanical technologies--the core technologies of conventional cars and trucks--versus electrical technologies. We can measure a metro area’s specialization in mechanical technologies by whether mechanical engineers make up a large proportion of its employment. Likewise, we can measure its electrical technology specialization by whether electrical engineers are a large share of its employment. Let’s call a metro area mechanically specialized if mechanical engineers make up at least a 10 percent bigger share of its employment than they do of nationwide employment, and use a similar definition for electrically specialized metro areas.

Among the nation’s 50 metro areas that were most specialized in motor vehicle and parts manufacturing when the Great Recession began in the last quarter of 2007, 33 were in the Great Lakes region. (See the map below.) In 2008, seven of these metro areas specialized in both mechanical and electrical technologies: Ann Arbor, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Jackson (MI), Kokomo, Oshkosh, and Rockford. Detroit probably also belongs on this list, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics didn’t disclose the number of mechanical engineers there, maybe because so many of them work for Ford, GM, and Chrysler. As long as these metro areas can maintain their specializations in both technologies, they will probably remain auto hubs regardless of whether electric cars displace conventional ones.