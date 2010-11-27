The Cairo Agenda

The primary casualty of this change will be the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the regime’s strongest competitor. The Mubarak government has spent much of the past five years laying the groundwork for the group’s imminent electoral defeat: It has taken aim at the group’s finances, sentencing two of its top financiers to seven years' imprisonment in 2008. It has further detained top Brotherhood leaders and activists on numerous occasions since 2006, and arrested nearly 300 Muslim Brothers during the past month alone. Finally, through a 2007 amendment to the Egyptian constitution, the regime has prohibited the Brotherhood from using religiously themed slogans in its campaigns and, on October 26, it arrested 70 activists for hanging up campaign posters with the Koranic phrase “allahu akbar.”

In recent weeks, the Brotherhood’s prospects have plunged further. Although the group initially intended to field 150 candidates, 22 Brothers announced that they would not run in early November, and the state-run High Elections Commission disqualified an additional 29 candidates a week later. On top of that, 24 additional Brotherhood candidates were arrested for using religiously themed slogans. Muslim Brotherhood leaders now expect to win as few as 20 of the 508 seats that are being contested in this election, and that number could dip even lower if the regime interferes strongly in Brotherhood-friendly polling places on election day.

Yet Mubarak cannot simply do away with the opposition. To sustain the illusion of democracy, the regime must replace the Muslim Brotherhood with another party as its “foremost” opponent, and it is widely expected to anoint the secular Wafd Party to play this role.

Wafd is Egypt's most historic nationalist party: It is the party of the 1919 revolution, and advocates for the establishment of a civil state, rather than the Islamic one advocated by the Muslim Brotherhood. Still, Wafd’s higher committee is composed overwhelmingly of wealthy businessmen, including a number of multimillionaire magnates with extremely close ties to the regime and State Security. It therefore has minimal popular appeal and virtually no street presence—which is why it won only six seats in 2005, and 2 percent of the vote for its presidential candidate.

So, in recent months, the regime has been working to boost Wafd’s credibility. Last May, Egypt’s state-run television broadcast a debate between the two candidates vying for the Wafd chairmanship. When incumbent Mahmoud Abaza lost to billionaire Said Badawi, state-owned newspapers hailed the peaceful transfer of power. And this campaign season, newspapers are affording the Wafd Party unusually generous coverage. Its candidates are highlighted in almost every article about the elections, and the state-run Al-Ahram even published an article touting the genius of one Wafd leader who negotiated with Sudan's government to distribute 500,000 acres of land in the country's north to Egyptian peasants. By contrast, Al-Ahram frequently refers to the Muslim Brotherhood simply as al mahzura: “the banned.” Meanwhile, even as the regime disqualifies Brotherhood parliamentary candidates, it has permitted Wafd to register 250 candidates for the upcoming elections, which is second only to the NDP itself.