The Thanksgiving Wars? Just Say No.

The colony's governor, William Bradford, saw that this destructive nonsense was failing, Limbaugh instructs us, took "bold action" and "assigned a plot of land to each family to work and manage, thus turning loose the power of the marketplace." The moral of the story: "Long before Karl Marx was even born, the Pilgrims had discovered and experimented with what could only be described as socialism. And what happened? It didn't work!"

Now it's a fact that the mainstream media and liberal columnists have largely ignored this bold reinterpretation of American history—or perhaps we were covering it up, fearing that Limbaugh's blinding insight would take hold and foil our collectivist designs.

But the rise of the Tea Party movement has forced everyone to pay attention to such dissident notions, and thus did The New York Times' Kate Zernike helpfully chronicle the Thanksgiving thinking of the Limbaugh School and the much earlier right-wing accounts on which it is based. She also pointed out that the actual story of the Pilgrims was, well, a bit more complicated than Limbaugh and his philosophical forebears would like it to be. This led him to sniff on his Tuesday broadcast that Zernike's point was that "hey, socialism wasn't that bad for the Pilgrims." That's not what she said, but never mind.

Now I want to be honest: Given what I do for a living and my own inclinations, I'm perfectly capable of politicizing all manner of issues, too. It's also true that national holidays almost necessarily invite this sort of debate. We are, after all, celebrating something, and it shouldn't surprise us that we'd tangle over exactly what that something is. Besides, having grown up in a politically diverse extended family, I have fond memories of Thanksgiving dinners being the staging ground for many a raucous debate. Why not argue about the holiday itself?

Yet putting aside the dangers of allowing ideology to distort the facts of our present and our past, we seem to have lost our sense of balance as a country. This argument over Thanksgiving strikes me as a symptom of our failure to acknowledge that the American story is not all one thing or all another.