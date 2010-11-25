Lessons of Hate At Islamic Schools in Britain

That's how the New York Times titled an article by John F. Burns whose by-line certifies not only the absolute truth of the report but also its importance. (Reuters distributed a dispatch on the same subject on its press service.)

The story actually originated in a 30 minute B.B.C. "Panorama" television documentary about curriculum content in 40 part-time Islamic schools in Great Britain. And you can bet that the B.B.C. would have preferred to walk away from the project. But, since the schools were affiliated with the Saudia Arabian embassy and licensed--as schools in Britain are--by the ministry of education, it was stuck, so to speak, with the program.



Would you like to sever at the ankle or the wrist? Executioner's choice. A progressive society.

Here are parts of Burns' report: