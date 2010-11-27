Abracadabra: A Brand New Arab Identity Via Andy Warhol, The Guggenheim, And Frank Gehry

The most intriguing and intricate cultural history I have read is Simon Schama’s The Embarrassment of Riches: An Interpretation of Dutch Culture in the Golden Age. There are many lessons in it, one of them that enormous wealth brings both opportunity and confusion, even—surprise!—also deterioration.

This was what finally happened to Holland, and it happened also to Spain and Venice—three of the once richest and most powerful polities of Europe. But their histories unfolded organically, from the inside, so to speak, both rise and fall.

Over the last two decades, the West has vested its new tormentors, the class of the Arab rich whose coinage is oil, oil, oil and cash, with journalistic holy auras that mesmerize and function, as the guide to a contemporary computer game puts it, as “melee fighter and secondary spell caster.” The latest of these paladins is Nicolai Ouroussoff, the architectural critic of the New York Times, and very powerful, indeed. Why so powerful? Because the architectural critic of the Times is the only architectural critic people read. Well, you know what I mean. Like the summer truism: “everybody is in East Hampton.”

But left me be fair to Ouroussoff: he is not afraid to name New York City’s candidates for demolition, and he is persuasive as to why they should go. f course, the museums of the Emirates are not exactly organic outgrowths from the primitive desert sand and sheikh societies that characterized these rich little monarchies, larger than Monaco and Luxembourg but not really much larger. In any case, there will be many exhibition spaces built across the buff soil. But not designed by Muslim or Arab architects, except for Zaha Hadid who has several projects going in Dubai, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.