Thanksgiving Reading

[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

If you are feeling sick from family or overeating, and you are just dying to read one big article during Thanksgiving weekend, I would recommend this fantastic piece from Sunday's New York Times Business section. I don't want to reveal too much, but David Segal's completely fascinating article manages to raise interesting questions about the internet while simultaneously telling a riveting, disturbing story with two vivid characters. It's long, but well worth your time.