Another Refutation Of The "Orientalist" Disputations Of Edward Said

It’s not a particularly big thing. But it is ironic that it is Arabs who are undermining Professor Said’s thesis.

I commented on this in ABRACADABRA, a Saturday SPINE. And then I had follow-up thoughts.

Who has been driving up the prices of 19th century Orientalist paintings at the auction houses? Well, you got it: wealthy Arabs and especially the Arab royals.

Even the Western art world can’t ignore the trend—to wit, the Gérôme revival, to which the Getty just recently gave a very big lift: