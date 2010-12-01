To the Irish, few things are more essential than the land. While perusing an oral history collection from the 1930s at University College, Dublin a few years ago, I was struck by how the most unremarkable field, some uninhabited spot tucked between two rural villages, would be described in deliciously precise detail and given its own evocative name. Recall how Seamus Heaney, in his poem “Digging,” depicted his literary efforts as akin to the spade work that occupied the lives of his father and his grandfather, who “could cut more turf in a day/ Than any other man on Toner’s bog.” Instead of the farm implement that was his patrimony, Heaney would rest a “squat pen” between his finger and thumb: “I’ll dig with it.” There was nothing diminishing in tilling the ancient muck. It was the highest of callings.

The land has also been Ireland’s great sorrow. It was too close to an aggressive foreign neighbor whose quest for world dominance was bound to begin (and end) there. It was too small to be peaceably shared by numerous Catholic peasant-tenants who wanted larger plots and fewer Protestant gentry-landlords who, benefiting from their ancestors’ campaigns of confiscation and dispossession, luxuriated in grandiose manor houses on expansive demesnes. Throughout the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, the British government was always convening a “land” commission, debating a “land” act, trying to halt a “land” war. Finally it was too rural and inhospitable to commerce—too bereft of the jobs that could be had in the more advanced economies of America, Great Britain, and Australia—to support the hundreds of thousands who continued to emigrate even after independence ended the land disputes, at least in the larger part of the island now known as the Republic of Ireland.

Then came the Celtic Tiger—a phrase coined by a Morgan Stanley analyst in 1994 to describe the leaping growth of the economy—and the end of Irish history seemed to be nigh. The Catholic Church was loosening its grip on the country’s public life, although it should be remembered that a referendum legalizing divorce passed by a mere 9,114 votes out of more than 1.6 million cast … in 1995. The forces of peace were achieving more unambiguous victories. In 1998, 94.4 percent of Irish voters (and 71 percent of Northern Irish voters) approved the Good Friday agreement that did much to end the decades-long dirty war in Northern Ireland. And the exiled sons and daughters of Erin were coming home. With more jobs now available for the taking—many provided by government-nurtured foreign investment and aided by Ireland’s financially advantageous membership in a benign European “union”—the returnees joined a flow of economic and political refugees from Eastern Europe and Africa. In fact, so many non-Irish were arriving that the country did what is almost—but not quite—unthinkable in the United States: it reversed the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship. Yes, Ireland was becoming mean.

By the dawn of the new century, with the economy churning along at a healthy pace that exceeded even Great Britain, the Irish turned to their hallowed land, upon which they would build. The flush Dublin banks were itching to lend to developers with plans for “suburban housing developments with cookie-cutter designs and cul-de-sacs that appeared to have been lifted from a 1970s Spielberg film,” writes David J. Lynch in his well-reported and timely book. The Irish political leadership, which enjoyed a backslapping relationship with the small community of bankers and builders, helped the process along by writing new sections of the tax code that seemed to include nothing but tax breaks and incentives. The ruling Fianna Fáil party—once led by the austere Eamon De Valera, who said in 1943 that the “Ireland which we have dreamed of would be the home … of a people who were satisfied with frugal comfort”—was now carving out exemptions for multi-story parking garages and sports-injury clinics.