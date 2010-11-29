How the Egyptian Elections Were Rigged: An Up-Close (And Personal) Look at the Madness

Alone in the pale-green room, we discuss how to rig an election.

“There are 1000 people on this [voting] list, 200 will come vote. What happens to the remaining 800?”

“Who will mark those remaining ballots?” I ask. Another worker whispers, “You know who, I don’t have to tell you.” A security officer has entered the room, but instead of halting our conversation, he joins in, offering insight into stealing an election, as I press on.

“You tie the monkey where the monkey’s owner tells you to tie it,” one of them responds simply. And we leave it at that. But over the course of the day, it becomes obvious that there are less elegant rigging methods.

In a crowded school courtyard in Tanan Village, in the Qalyoubiya governorate just north of Cairo, the atmosphere is charged with tension. Earlier that morning, residents tell me, a band of around 100 of Egypt’s notorious thugs-for-hire arrived at the polling station with knives and guns, fired into the air and tore up all the ballots.

“I wanted to vote,” says Mohammad Shadid, a 28-year-old accountant, whose arm now rests in a makeshift sling. “They came and pushed me and hit me with a stick. Government security didn’t do anything.” The polling station was open for only 30 minutes. Regime critics allege that while polling stations are closed, ballot boxes are stuffed.

Inside the now defunct polling center, the scene is grim. Outside the office of the provincial police manning the station, a middle-aged officer grabs my arm and screams at me to leave the grounds.

After I refuse, he seizes the international press ID hanging around my neck. Clasping the band, he starts to pull me out of the station by the neck. With the band tightening, I pull out my phone to call the hotline provided by the Egyptian government to report violations. He lunges for it and tries to rip out the battery. After a struggle I am shoved unceremoniously into the street. The officer disappears inside and the school’s gates are closed behind him.

Outside, a young man, who identifies himself as Ahmed, keeps screaming over the crowd that engulfs me. “No democracy,” he shouts repeatedly in English. “No democracy in Egypt!” It appears he is right. Reports of violations poured into the offices of independent domestic observer groups last night, while Dr. El-Beltagy’s supporters held their late-night vigil in the hazy Cairo pollution.

In the middle of the night, they learned that el-Beltagy made it to the run-off round to be held on December 5th, but based on what I saw, the chances of an improvement over yesterday’s contest are slim.

