Facebook Visigoths

As we contemplated the individual panels, an exuberant bestiary of mythical animals and hybrid monsters began to emerge. We saw a dragon with a hooded human head, a sow suffering from a toothache, a goat ringing a bell ... But Ruskin's vexed and puzzled fellow was nowhere to be found. Time and weather had defaced many of the stone panels as efficiently as any iconoclast might have done. I asked my husband if he thought Ruskin' "couchant figure" with its "gloomy and brooding" eye (his further description) had disappeared in this way. He asked me for the xerox of Ruskin's drawing and took up the search again. After much sustained looking and comparing, he realized that we had been on the wrong track. The panel Ruskin had drawn, he informed me, was a composite of three separate, unrelated figures. We would never find "the little man" in the center of one of the quatrefoiled panels; instead he was located in the very cramped space in the corner of the panel, the space at the edge of the four-lobed geometric foliation that enclosed the mythical animals. Once we knew what we were looking for, our attention became riveted on each of the four tiny corners of each panel, areas that just a few moments before literally had no existence for us. Now we could see nothing else. We were completely absorbed by the multitude of strange, contorted hybrid angel/man/animal/serpent creatures, just slightly longer than my husband's index finger, whose poses were made to conform to both the circular angle of the quatrefoil and the 90-degree angle of the edge of the panel.

Then, miraculously, out of the hundreds of nearly indistinguishable stone figurines, my husband found the one we were looking for. We were now standing in the very same place where Ruskin, over a century and a half earlier and Proust 50 years after him, had stood, looking with wonder and delight at the same rather coarsely carved, though touching figure. For the first time that day my experience was in accord with what I had anticipated from reading Ruskin. I felt the force of his argument about why the world looks the way it does. The "vexed and puzzled" little fellow, in all its raw expressiveness and vitality, was the physical embodiment of the stone-carver's joy in his labor; for why else, as Ruskin pointed out, would the carver have taken the time and care to indicate, rough line by rough line, the wrinkles under the figure's eye as his cheek rested on his hand? After all, we are talking about a face of a figure smaller than my thumb that is a mere filling of an interstice on the outside of a cathedral gate, a figure that passionate pilgrims like my husband and myself failed to notice even when we were looking directly at the carved panel on which it reclines.

Having now seen the tiny Gothic figure that had occupied such a large place in my imagination, I could only wonder at the depth and range of Ruskin's sensibility contained in that observation. And, I began to realize, I was equally if not more astounded by Ruskin's acute vision. With thousands of sculpted figures of all sizes and description to fill one's eye and mind, how hard he must have looked to see that particular tiny, obscure figure, for, unlike us (or Proust), Ruskin had no guide. Instead, my husband ventured, his mind must have been prepared, his eye alert, his attention intensely concentrated in ways that few of us are capable of today. As I felt the page in my hand of Ruskin's etching, we began to speak of the way cultivated travelers used to memorize and preserve the details of beloved paintings, sculptures, buildings, and landscapes they visited by drawing them or painting watercolors—and in Ruskin's case, by making his own etchings of his drawings for his books. We thought of the time and mindfulness and care that the handmade world required, how radically opposed it was to today's automaton picture-taking and instant, disposable "messaging."

As we left the Bookseller's Porch, I recalled the joy Proust felt in finding "the little man" that Ruskin had rescued from oblivion. I had read his words on the train to Rouen:

He made a drawing of it; he spoke of it. And the harmless and monstrous little figurine will have come back to life, against all hope, from that death which seems more total than others, which is the disappearance into the midst of infinite numbers and leveling down of similarities, but from which genius quickly rescues us.

Throughout his life, Ruskin was anguished by the terrible harm wrought on the things of the world he loved by the division and degradation of labor, by thoughtless industrial pollution, by misguided restoration. "Venice is disappearing at the rate of a sugar cube in a cup of tea," he lamented in a letter to his parents as he was writing Seven Lamps of Architecture in 1848, a book devoted to saving both in words and in etchings magnificent Gothic edifices that were undergoing "restoration." "The most useless book I ever wrote," he would announce in the second edition published in 1880. "None of the buildings still remain." After having read Proust's beautiful description of his pilgrimage to Rouen, I couldn't help thinking that Ruskin might have been heartened by the picture of Proust searching for that particular figurine among the crumbling stone multitudes and finding it and having a most Ruskinian moment of recognition and, in it, saving the world, at least during that fleeting interval, from the destruction of forgetting or indifference, and then for much longer by recording his own thoughts, which are kept alive every time they enter a reader's consciousness: "I was moved to find the figurine still there because I realized then that nothing dies that once has lived, neither the sculptor's thought, nor Ruskin's."

Rochelle Gurstein, a monthly columnist for The New Republic, is the author of The Repeal of Reticence: America's Cultural and Legal Struggles over Free Speech, Obscenity, Sexual Liberation, and Modern Art. She is currently writing a book on the history of aesthetic experience tentatively entitled Of Time and Beauty.