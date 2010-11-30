Expanded Energy R&D: How to Pay for It

Yesterday the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) released a new report strongly recommending a substantial ramp-up in federal spending on energy research that would roughly triple current amounts to bring the total to $16 billion a year, with $12 billion of that going to R&D and $4 billion to large-scale demonstration and deployment.

This is all welcome and in line with multiple reports and blogs from the Metro Program as well as other recent exhortations, including a report released in June by a group of business leaders arrayed around Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates and another more recent one put together by myself and scholars from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and the Breakthrough Institute.

Yet what is noteworthy about the PCAST report--co-chaired by John Holdren, the director of the White House Office of Science and Eric Lander, director of the Harvard-MIT Broad Institute--is not so much the endorsement of the right sort of numbers for energy innovation but (for a change) the presence of a little harder thought about how to achieve them.

With the fiscal situation in Washington brutal and revenues from a cap-and-trade emissions pricing system nowhere in sight, paying for the needed R&D effort should be topics one, two, and three of Washington energy innovation discussion but it really hasn’t been.