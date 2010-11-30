Obama's Foreign Policy is a Folly and a Fraud

And here are her words verbatim: "The United States strongly condemns the illegal disclosure of classified information." "Strongly condemns?" These are words she has recently used against Bibi Netanyahu. Though not, if I recall correctly, against Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. But who exactly is she so forcefully condemning in the name of the most powerful country in the world? Well, there is the possessed Australian WikiLeaks Julian Assange, now on the run but reportedly in Jordan (which I doubt), and then 22 year-old U.S. Army Intelligence Specialist Bradley Manning, now in the brig already for six months.

This disclosure is not just an attack on America's foreign policy interests. It is an attack on the international community, the alliances and partnerships, the conversations and negotiations that safeguard global security and advance economic prosperity. I am confident that the partnerships that the Obama administration worked so hard to build will withstand this challenge.

Hillary clearly was nervous: "worked so hard to build?" O.K., let her off. Why wasn't Obama taking responsibility for such dreck? But, frankly, I don't trust anybody who utters the words "international community" which constitute nothing less than an oxymoron. But I think they are a deliberate lie. A lie by which our diplomats live. (Take Susan Rice who still says that American membership in the U.N. Human Rights Council advances its truthfulness and probity.)

The fact is that Hillary Clinton is the "fall-guy" in this matter. It is the president who is at fault, to blame, responsible. It is his foreign policy, for God's sake, and it is an utter failure.

In pursuit of gaudy symbolic action during the presidential campaign, Obama pledged to shut down Guantanamo. Big deal! What in the end he had to do was to farm out prisoners to any country that would take them since the sovereign states of the United States would not. So when he was president he tried heavy-handed diplomacy on poor and small countries. Mostly, this "haggling," as the Herald Tribune termed it in its article on the fate of the prison on the tip of Cuba, was a flop.