One of the perks—and curses—of my work is that new books and galleys arrive at my home at an astonishing rate, often four or five a day. As a person with hoarding tendencies who also happens always to be in search of ideas for pieces, I put an alarming number of them in the “to keep” pile. But when the books, like some out-of-control vine, threaten to choke everything in their path, it’s time for a year-end purge. Sorting through the last year’s accumulation, I discovered a number of books that I had set aside intending to write about but never got to. This list is not meant to be exhaustive, nor is it intended as anything like a “year’s best” survey. It’s merely a selection of books that piqued my interest but, for one reason or another, never made it into full-length pieces of their own.



A Visit from the Goon Squad, by Jennifer Egan. This book hardly slipped by unnoticed; happily, it received the accolades it deserved, despite the fact that many critics were unsure of what to call it: a novel in new form or a collection of linked stories? I’d argue for the former, if only because the book works largely on its cumulative impact: It ends in the same place as it starts, except that everything has changed, including you, the reader. The book cycles backward and forward—and then far forward—in time, relentlessly putting its finger on the most painful moments in the lives of its characters: a kleptomaniac’s surrender to impulse, a wife’s discovery of her husband’s latest infidelity, a journalist’s emotional breakdown during a celebrity interview, a teenager’s sudden, terrifying glimpse of the adult world. As for the much-discussed PowerPoint chapter, either you love it or you hate it. Along with The Thousand Autumns of Jacob de Zoet (which I wrote about here), Egan’s was one of my favorite novels of the year.

Dante’s Divine Comedy, adapted by Seymour Chwast. Chwast’s graphic-novel adaptation of Dante’s poem took a little time to win me over. Part of the jolt—in addition to seeing Dante himself rendered in the style of a film noir detective, wearing a trench coat and hat and chewing on a pipe, accompanied by a portly Virgil in bowtie, spats, and walking stick—is the diminution of the original’s language. Chwast retells the poem in a vastly streamlined text, stripping down each canto to just a few lines, and his drawings, too, are done in plain black ink. But Chwast uses the ordinariness of both language and imagery to his advantage to bring out the quotidian side of the Inferno. In his rendering, Hell looks like a kind of apartment building, with Dante and Virgil descending stairs onto landings where new horrors await. The “flame in a tower” that illuminates the River Styx comes from a generic lighthouse. Chwast’s Divine Comedy lacks the sublimity of the original, but it emphasizes Dante’s earthlier (and earthier) qualities.

Encyclopedia of the Exquisite, by Jessica Kerwin Jenkins. I admit that it was the design of this book that first led me to pick it up; I was drawn to its unconventional, squarish trim size and glittering, red-etched cover. But, once it was in my hands, this odd, precious little object had me totally absorbed. Jenkins writes that the book grew out of her abiding interest in the little treasures of life, from her childhood collection of trinkets in a jewelry box (an acorn cap, her father’s old watch face) to the years she spent covering luxury as a writer for a “slick magazine” (she was an editor at W, as well as the less-slick Women’s Wear Daily). Here, she has channeled her obsession into an idiosyncratic catalogue of the good things in life: hot-air ballooning, Champagne, top hats. Each item is explicated in a vignette just a few pages long, shaded with lovely observations. If the book’s fixation on delicacies sometimes carries a hint of the vulgar, Jenkins delivers her observations with enough piquancy to keep things from feeling too twee. In an entry on the “Claude glass,” a mirror that European aesthetes once used to frame landscapes for better viewing over their shoulders, she compares the glass-toting poets and artists to “modern tourists wielding digital cameras,” who likewise prefer the image in their apparatus to real life.