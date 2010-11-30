The Art and Romance of the Diplomatic Cable

With Wikileaks's most recent release of official U.S. documents, I experienced again one of the best things about having left government service: I don’t have to read State Department “telegrams” anymore. This is not to say that such cables are of no value. Foggy Bottom traffic has its virtues. As a rule, it’s better written than what comes through CIA channels, although Langley’s cable traffic—what case officers used to call the “back-channel” stuff, which has increasingly been relegated to secure telephone conversations and classified emails—has often been more entertaining, since the CIA has fewer rules of politesse. (This was changing in 1994 when I left the Clandestine Service, since the number of women entering the agency was rising, thereby increasing office decorum and the institution’s general sensitivity toward human beings.) (Click here to read all of TNR's obsessive coverage of the juicy State Department cables.)

State Department telegrams can be beautiful. After Robert Finn, a Princeton Ph.D. in Ottoman studies with an exuberant love of all things Turkish, opened the U.S. embassy in Azerbaijan after the collapse of the Soviet Union, his peripatetic writings on the country and neighboring Armenia were brilliant, equal to the best of Paul Theroux.

Scanning the telegrams dumped by Wikileaks, I haven’t found anything that could remotely be called literature. Yet, the 2006 “Caucasus Wedding” cable of William Burns, then the U.S. ambassador in Moscow, is an insightful, literate, and wry field report. The reporting by the multi-lingual Tatiana Gfoeller, the U.S. ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, on the rudeness and intellectual crudeness of Britain’s trade-pushing Prince Andrew, is very good stuff. She and her husband, the equally polyglot and irrepressibly curious Michael Gfoeller, who is the deputy chief of mission in Saudi Arabia, give the impression here (as they have always done) that they could easily cut loose from Foggy Bottom’s monochrome prose and produce powerful, unorthodox reporting that could be of real value to historians, let alone Hillary Clinton.

Nor have I found anything yet in this Wikileaks dump that would likely put American officials’ lives in danger. The telegrams codifying procedures for handling “walk-ins,” folks who walk into a U.S. embassy or consulate volunteering information or seeking refuge, are interesting in that such rules in the past had always been informal, allowing for variations at post. Walk-ins can always produce bureaucratic headaches (if walk-ins have intelligence value, case officers—and no one else—should have authority over them). There may well be an unpleasant history of bureaucratic tension and operational cock-ups behind these lengthy cables, but it’s hard to see how evildoers can exploit the tactical information within them.