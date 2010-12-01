Back in March, Gallup found that while Americans named unemployment and the economy as the most immediate problems, they regarded the federal budget deficit as the most important future problem. Apparently the future is now. On the eve of the president’s deficit commission report, Gallup released a survey that asked a random sample of adults the following question:

If you had to choose, which of these would be the best approach for Congress and the president to take in dealing with the U.S. economy?

Here are the answers:

Reducing the deficit and debt 39

Increasing taxes on the wealthy 31

Cutting taxes 23

Increasing stimulus spending 5