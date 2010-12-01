National Review editorializes in favor of permanently extending all the Bush tax cuts.The argument begins by asserting that even the compromise Democratic offer to extend tax cuts for all income below one million dollars a year would be too onerous for the poor, poor families trying to scrape by on a low seven-figure salary:

Plan B was a large tax hike on families earning $250,000 or more. But that would have punished a lot of small businesses, not to mention a fair number of two-earner households consisting of the likes of policemen, nurses, public-school administrators, and other professionals whose combined household incomes frequently top $250,000 but who can hardly be demonized as “the rich.” So now Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, has trotted out Plan C: confining rate hikes to “millionaires,” meaning any household with an income exceeding $1 million. Senator McCaskill has never been the sharpest financial mind in the Senate, but even she should be able to figure out that a married couple earning $1 million in 2010 does not necessarily consist of “millionaires” — depending on their state and local tax burdens, they’re likely to be barely halfway there even before they have spent one thin dime of their own earnings.

Of course, the definition of "millionaire" is not net income over a million dollars a year, it's net wealth over a million dollars. That's the sort of thing you ought to get straight before accusing your targets of stupidity.

Anyway, households earning more than a million dollars a year constitute less than two-tenths of a percent of America. At some point, you have to give up the poor regular middle-class folks and just admit you're defending tax cuts for a tiny slice of the very richest Americans.

More interestingly, NR proceeds to argue that the Congressional Budget Office has actually blessed the idea of making the upper-income portion of the Bush tax cuts permanent: