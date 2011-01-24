Brewer-Carías zips cheerily from an analysis of the constitution-making process of 1999 to a discussion of its implications in 2004 and beyond, entirely eliding the whole political crisis of 2002 and 2003 and, more specifically, his own role in the comedy of errors that had President Chávez unconstitutionally overthrown and imprisoned for forty-seven hours, only to be brought back by loyalist army units. Though he has steadfastly denied any direct participation in the failed coup, Brewer-Carías can hardly deny that the preamble to the statutes that would have constituted the new “transitional” government was almost identical to a document of his authorship, which circulated around Caracas days earlier. Eyewitnesses spotted his distinct Dalí moustache on the fifth floor of the Venezuelan Army Command Building in the pivotal early morning of April 12, 2002—suggesting that, however deep or shallow it may have been, Dr. Brewer-Carías had a clear part in decision-making at the critical moment. On this, though, as on the question of supra-constitutionality, his book is careful to elide every interesting question.

Perhaps Dismantling Democracy in Venezuela should be read not as constitutional analysis, but rather as a kind of archaeology of an entire displaced elite ’ s wounded sense of entitlement. Chávez has unfortunately been lucky in his opposition. Used to being treated with deference, the old guard could never reconcile itself with the legitimacy of a government that refused to even pay lip service to its predecessors. Instead, between 2002 and 2005, it happily played along with Chávez ’ s polarization strategy, embarking on an escalating series of adventures of questionable democratic legitimacy to try to dislodge him from power: first, the 2002 coup, then a bizarre walkout by dissident military brass, followed by a two-month long oil sector strike that cost the nation tens of billions and hugely disrupted livelihoods.

The anti-Chávez movement emerged weaker from each of these maximalist gambits, thus ceding more and more institutional space to Chavismo. Meanwhile they generally derided the people who supported him, alienating the kinds of everyday working Venezuelans whom the opposition most needed to win over. It was easy to see that the kind of reactionary politics that the old guard was intent on pursuing would rebound to Chávez ’ s advantage every single time—which helps explain why Chávez seemed so intent for so long on keeping his most reactionary critics front-and-center.

For much of the last twelve years, Chavez has found it easy to justify his illiberal and criminal governing style by holding out the prospect of the return to power of some of the more reactionary elements within the opposition. Those of us who have opposed him on liberal grounds from the start—and there are far more of us than the standard narrative would suggest—have been weighed down for years with association with ancien régime dinosaurs of the type that Allan Brewer-Carías has come to represent and to support.