In the wake of the Great Recession, the recovery in U.S. metropolitan areas has been rather slow and uneven, as Brookings’ quarterly MetroMonitor report has shown. But the global economy will grow by almost 5 percent in 2010, according to IMF projections. So where is that growth coming from?

That’s one question behind our new Global MetroMonitor report, co-authored with colleagues at LSE Cities, and with assistance from Deutsche Bank Research. We examined 150 of the world’s largest metropolitan economies--50 each in the United States, Europe, and other world regions--and tracked their performance on employment and income before, during, and after the downturn.

The result?

Istanbul takes the top ranking for economic growth in the past year. Its economy expanded by 5.5 percent on a per-capita basis, and employment rose an astonishing 7.3 percent between 2009 and 2010. Turkey’s banking sector, which was less invested in risky financial instruments, became a safe haven for global capital fleeing established (and exposed) markets during the downturn. Together with the metro area’s increasingly diversified set of trading partners, the metro bounced back very strongly after being hit hard in the recession.