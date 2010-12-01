Howard Kurtz interviews John McCain:

“The Marine commandant is opposed to [dropping] Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. I know for a fact the other three service chiefs have serious reservations.”

As for their superiors, McCain casually mentions the commander in chief and defense secretary, “neither of which I view as a military leader.”

The message: John McCain may have lost his chance to command the U.S. military, but he’s still practiced in the art of trench warfare.

Uh, isn't the message that John McCain does not respect civilian control of the military?