Fact: The Transportation Safety Administration is carrying out an intrusive policy of pat-down searches at airport security lines.

Fact: The Transportation Safety Administration does not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation in its hiring.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? No? Eugene Delgaudio is:

A conservative Loudoun County lawmaker says controversial airport pat-downs by the Transportation Security Administration are part of a "wide-scale homosexual agenda."

Eugene Delgaudio, a Republican representing Sterling on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, made the comments in a widely distributed e-mail sent in his capacity as president of the conservative nonprofit Public Advocate of the United States.

In the e-mail -- reported by WUSA9 -- Delgaudio also says the TSA's non-discrimination hiring policy is "the federal employee's version of the Gay Bill of Special rights."

"That means the next TSA official that gives you an enhanced pat-down could be a practicing homosexual secretly getting pleasure from your submission," he wrote.

The best of right-wing libertarianism meets the best of right-wing social conservatism. Fusionism!