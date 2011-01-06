In addition to its sweep and its reckoning with the Protestant tradition, God-Fearing and Free illustrates one other classic attribute of American studies. This is a tendency toward normative-political judgment. Here the canonical work is C. Vann Woodward’s The Strange Career of Jim Crow (1955), a book that exposed the shallow historical roots of segregation, thereby helping the Civil Rights Movement to challenge the status quo; it was read and admired by Martin Luther King, Jr. Woodward’s softly worded book launched decades of scholarship, often not so softly worded, given to lament, criticism, and advocacy; and to the allure of political influence. Stevens’s monograph is more general than Woodward’s in its normative energies. Ours is a troubled present, it tells us. There is “our present climate of cultural warfare,” “our present crises,” and “our contemporary hermaneutics of mistrust.” At best we can recover “the legacy of postwar meditation on modernism,” but for Stevens the past is more a cautionary tale than a repository of admirable examples.

The present is where Stevens goes slightly astray. He regrets “the fitful lurch of Jewish intellectuals toward neoconservatism.” And Billy Graham’s evangelical followers helped to populate the Christian Right, which is another cause for authorial regret. Stevens’s “we” is horrified by American conservatism: “what kind of opposition are we retrieving when Weekly Standard contributor David Brooks can favorably invoke Niebuhr in a retrospective on the theologian written to bolster the case for the Iraq War?” For Stevens, it is a purely rhetorical question.

Empire can be averted when the cold war baggage is finally dropped and political freedom detached from the fear of God. Published in the Obama era, God-Fearing and Free was clearly written in the Bush era, a corrective to the lessons George W. Bush had drawn from the cold war: “we do not need any more urging to ward off our national innocence, accept our responsibility, and face hard, tragic facts,” Stevens writes in conclusion, “especially when this same logic has been mobilized in recent times to support American imperialism in the Middle East.”

This advice is unearned by Stevens’s scholarship. His impressionistic narrative — built upon the close reading of literature, film, and theology — does not expose a coherent logic, not to mention a political logic, that links the foreign policy of the 1950s with the Second Gulf War. Nor is the loss of innocence particularly essential to American conservatism, even if the motif has been essential for some American conservatives. William F. Buckley, Jr., was far more interested in power and sophistication than in innocence, lost or found, and the same can be said for such second-generation neoconservatives such as William Kristol.

In this sense, Irving Howe was right to mention barriers of taste, the enemy of any large thesis statement. The American character (without barriers) is probably non-existent: Lionel Trilling’s reflections on Keats and Wordsworth are a world away from film noir and a world away from Billy Graham’s sermons; Protestant, Catholic, and Jew may all be Americans, yet their respective Americas are not necessarily the same, nor are they beholden to the same cultural myths; Boston is not equivalent to New York. But these are minor criticisms of a major work. God-Fearing and Free is an important book that sheds new and unexpected light on the familiar postwar landscape.

Michael Kimmage is an associate professor of history at Catholic University. His first book, The Conservative Turn: Lionel Trilling, Whittaker Chambers and the Lessons of Anti-Communism, was published in 2009.