Hoover's Tragedy

Herbert Hoover’s defense of his administration at Des Moines is like the climax of a Greek tragedy. It represents, as in Aristotle’s definition, the struggle against inexorable fate of a good but not wholly guiltless man. Elected four years ago on the flood tide of success and fame, he now faces certain and probably overwhelming rejection because of the misfortunes which have overtaken both him and his people. Though he still thinks of these misfortunes as being undeserved, their origins are inextricably interwoven with his own past. He was a part of the administration which led the country up the mountain and to the brink of the precipice, and he took credit for the ascent. He was blind to what lay ahead; he grasped responsibility by the plea that still greater triumphs awaited us in the same line of march. Disaster took him unawares.

He is conscious of having waged an unremitting battle for his followers according to the best of his lights; it hurts him deeply that they have turned away. He himself was an Iowa farm boy, nurtured in the spirit of pioneer individualism; he has done what any such boy of sufficient character and intelligence would have been expected to do. What is the matter? In contrast with his former vaulting hopes, the best he can say is, it might have been worse. He has been in daily contact with the perplexities and details of what has happened, but he does not understand its essence. He refers to the root causes as an Athenian might have referred to the mythical vengeance of a god—something profound, universal, beyond the ken of little man. But he still clings desperately to hope.

How much he has tried to do, and how little he knows what are the effects of what he does, are clearly shown in the more detailed economic sections of his speech. His own understanding of economics remains, as it always has been, muddy and confused; but certain strains of clarity have always obviously been introduced by the banker type of mind. He has taken over from men like Ogden Mills and Eugene Meyer a rationale of the way to fight depression and restore prosperity; and because he has been made to see so much more clearly in this direction than in any other, he has persuaded himself that doing what the bankers wanted done was really in the best interest of the Iowa farmers, the debtor classes in general and the unemployed. He has created a fable about the fight for a sound policy which in parts is true, in other parts conceals the truth, and in some important respects presents a grotesque distortion.

Take his defense of “sound money.” What does he mean by it? A dollar which does not change in purchasing power over commodities? At times he seems to mean this, as when he tells the farmers that what they need now is higher prices. But at other times he talks of “dangerous inflation” when he opposes measures calculated to restore prices to something like their former level. Most of the time, as when he denounces “tampering with the currency,” he really adopts the bankers’ point of view that sound money is money which has a constant value in gold, no matter how much gold may have appreciated in terms of commodities. This, of course, really leads in time of depression to a deflationary policy. It constitutes serving not the debtors, but the creditors. The owners of bonds and mortgages who are paid interest and principal at a time when prices are abnormally low make an immense profit at the expense of those who borrowed the money from them at a higher price level. This obvious fact seems utterly to have escaped Mr. Hoover. He ignores it entirely, for instance, in his argument that going off the gold standard would have injured the debtors. There he speaks only of the fact that paying the principal of gold bonds, in currency at a discount in gold, would be a hardship. But how large a proportion of debt must be paid in gold? Ordinary farm mortgages certainly are not gold debts, and even the interest on “gold bonds” does not have to be paid in gold. In any case, if inflation had occurred as a result of going off the gold standard, the increase in commodity prices would have gone a long way to cancel any disadvantage to debtors caused by the depreciation of currency in terms of gold. If this part of Mr. Hoover’s speech had been delivered by a man more expert in the subject, it would have to be put down as deliberate misrepresentation.