It’s hard to see how. Taken at face value, the claim here is that Corporate America, which was sitting on almost $2 trillion in cash as of this summer, needs to feel loved before it’ll spend on manpower, software, and equipment. But the logic basically refutes itself. If big businesses were so concerned about being loved, they could go on a massive hiring and investing spree tomorrow. The public and the president would shower them with affection. That they refuse to suggests what everyone already knows: Businesses don’t make hiring and investment decisions based on the emotional needs of their CEOs.

Having said all that, the administration isn’t crazy to worry about the perception that it’s anti-business, even if the charge is hugely trumped up. The reason is politics: As the last election demonstrates, big business can deploy hundreds of millions to defeat a president and his party at the polls. It can spend hundreds of millions more lobbying for or against his legislative priorities. Over the next several months, the administration would like to extend unemployment benefits and pass an infrastructure package. It wants progress on immigration and education reform. Business generally favors these measures and would almost certainly support them on some level. But corporations are more likely to round up critical Republican votes if they have a direct financial stake in the outcome.

As with any exercise in political coalition-building, then, these government-business alliances involve quid pro quos. And that brings us back to the question of who has leverage in the relationship these days. If you parse Tom Donohue’s speech, the administration should be sufficiently cowed after the midterms to retreat from key pieces of health care reform, financial reform, and greenhouse-gas regulation in exchange for business support on other issues. Business also wants to extend all the Bush tax cuts and preserve the tax advantage for overseas profits, which the White House opposes.

But it’s actually the administration that now holds the cards. For one thing, the regulations the Chamber is most exercised about also happen to be the most popular. The big banks hate the new consumer financial products agency, but the public strongly supports it. The insurance companies hate not being able to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions; the public can’t wait for that provision to take effect. The Chamber would be foolish to go to war over these issues.

More importantly, corporations are suddenly in a much more precarious position than they were prior to the election. That may be counterintuitive given the Republican gains. But, while it’s tempting to assume that the interests of business overlap perfectly with the interests of the Republican Party, that’s simply not the case. The GOP wants to defeat Democrats at all costs. Big business has to make a more sophisticated calculation: It wants to defeat Democrats, since GOP rule typically means lower taxes and fewer regulations. But, unlike the GOP, the shorter-term costs of achieving this goal matter quite a bit to Corporate America. Republicans might accept a double-dip recession as the price of vanquishing Democrats. But, to most corporate managers, such profit-destroying horrors outweigh the benefits of GOP rule.

For that matter, even GOP rule itself doesn’t look nearly as appealing in the Tea Party era. In addition to opposing big business on some of its top priorities, like infrastructure spending and immigration reform, Tea Party pols are prone to dangerous games of brinkmanship. For example, many are drawing a line on raising the nation’s debt limit, which could create a fiscal crisis, leading to a collapse of the dollar and a surge in interest rates.

During the mid-term campaign, the Chamber breezily dismissed such worries by insisting the Tea Partiers would shed their most extreme positions once in office. "Some of the politics of the Tea Party and legislative practicalities just don't match up," the group’s political director, Bill Miller, told Bloomberg Businessweek in October. But the reality is that the GOP is much more likely to move toward the Tea Party movement than vice versa. That’s because the power of the movement is structural: It has less to do with individual office-holders than with the constant threat of primary challenges against Republicans who drift too far to the center, as occurred this year in Utah, Alaska, Florida, and Delaware.

All of which makes the business community’s greatest source of leverage over Democrats—the threat of ousting them on Election Day—significantly less credible. The more Democrats that Big Business takes out, the closer it comes to consolidating power for the Tea Parties and all the nightmares that entails. If that wasn’t apparent before November 2, it’s almost inescapable now.

Even the Chamber of Commerce seems to be getting the message. In July, it rebuffed the White House over a speaking slot for Valerie Jarrett at the group’s jobs summit. Now, the Chamber is actively petitioning the president to speak at a similar event in January. "The president is always welcome at the Chamber,” a senior Chamber official bleated to CNN last week. “It can be done, frankly, very quickly if they want to do it. We would be very open to that."

You have them where you want them, Mr. President. Don’t let them off easy.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor for The New Republic and a Schwartz Fellow at The New America Foundation.

