On “Conan,” even his guests participate in ribbing him. Ricky Gervais filmed a segment preemptively congratulating Conan on future gigs with “The Food Network” and “Good Morning Dayton.” Then Tom Hanks—accused of coining the nickname “Coco”—said, “Finally [Conan] will blame something on someone other than Jay.” Often the mood is congratulatory. “Wow,” Eva Mendes told O’Brien earnestly last week, “this is so much better than your last gig.” In any case, it all seems engineered to remind us that the NBC saga is the bedrock on which “Conan” was built.

The media are in part to blame for the new Conan and the self-righteous fervor of his fans. They tracked the whole Conan versus Leno mess as if it were of international interest and characterized the fallout in Homeric terms. The Times headlines charted it obsessively: “Agreement Expected in NBC’s Talks With O’Brien,” “NBC wants Leno back in old slot,” “O’Brien Rejects NBC Shift: He’s Set to Say Good Night.” High drama was wrung from the timeline of late-night TV programming: NBC’s proposal to move The Tonight Show from 11:35 to 12:05, Conan galled by the prospect of a post-midnight Tonight Show, Leno reinstated at 11:35.

This whole preoccupation with scheduling felt mostly symbolic. DVR, Hulu, and YouTube have done away with the singular importance of the time slot. We can handpick clips to watch online and reshuffle programming to suit our own schedules by pressing “record.” And there is no longer much of a place for the generalized subject matter and stock formula of the late-night talk show—the monologue, interviews with movie stars who have a new project to hawk, a few interspersed sketches. Modern attention spans are too slim to accommodate bald self-promotion from celebrities and too readily able to seek customized entertainment elsewhere. Now, niche-iness is key, which is why Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert are so popular. They are emphatically topical; Leno and Letterman, when it comes to shaping the national conversation, tend to be beside the point.

With these odds against him, Conan has still managed to climb to new, iconic heights. He became the spiritual leader of a hollow movement in which a breached NBC contract was a moral cause. Like Jon Stewart’s “Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear,” “I’m with Coco” was a pseudo-movement pitching itself as an attempt to rise above the fray and offer something nobler, more in touch with the people. And, like the Stewart rally, it was less a demonstration of any real principle than a publicity stunt. Now, the ethos behind TBS’s “Conan” is the same: comedy uncomfortably mingled with a sense of real aggrievement.

Today, pseudo-movements are easy to assemble. A cult of personality can be cobbled together from some YouTube clips and a Twitter feed. Influence is more about visibility than ideology, and so entertainment and politics have become weirdly conflated. Stewart’s rally was good fun when he and Colbert were strutting around in American flag sweaters and belting off-key duets. It lost its punch at Stewart’s earnest closing speech: “Sanity will always be and has always been in the eye of the beholder. To see you here today, and the kind of people that you are, has restored mine.” His ambitions of real moral leadership killed the comedy act. And the comedy act killed his ambitions of real moral leadership. For O’Brien, too, self-righteousness undermined the act.

Lenny Bruce, at least, stood for something. He was a first-amendment crusader, dangerously profane and pushing real boundaries. O’Brien is a martyr without a cause. “I don’t want what happened in January to define me,” he told Playboy in a recent interview. “I’m trying to take the high road.” He would be wise to take his own advice.

Laura Bennett is assistant literary editor of The New Republic.

