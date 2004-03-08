This season, when the curtain rose on Serenade, Mozartiana, or even an old warhorse such as "Waltz of the Flowers" from The Nutcracker, there was a hush of expectation, of the unknown, of a live drama about to unfold. This theatrical magic, I think, has to do with the way Farrell's dancers understand Balanchine's ballets. They do not see them as finished works to be mastered and performed, but rather as blueprints, maps that will guide them through the music to which they are about to dance. For these dancers, a ballet is not preordained, even if the steps are set. Anything can happen, and they are poised in anticipation.

This sense of spontaneity is crucial in performing Balanchine, whose ballets rarely tell a story, but are instead short, formal essays. They are "about" split- second phrasings and other musical decisions that shape the character of a dance (and a dancer). This makes the dancers vulnerable: an impulsive shift of weight, for example, might be visually or rhythmically exciting--but it might also throw the dancer off balance and disrupt the illusion.

When it does work, however, the artistic payoff is enormous. In one performance of the serene and romantic pas de deux from Chaconne, Chan Hon Goh spun into a deep lunge on point. The momentum of her turn knocked her precariously off balance, but rather than playing it safe and correcting her balance, she kept going, letting the momentum carry her even further into peril. Peter Boal, her elegant and gracious partner, did not panic or grab at her hand to steady the movement:instead, he too let it go, and gently followed the flow. In a split second, she had passed through the danger zone, and found her way to a new and wholly unanticipated balance, and Boal was right there, ready for the next movement. It was over in an instant, but it captured a world: her trust, his loyalty, and their mutual faith in an uncertain course of events.

This kind of dancing requires intelligence. Not knowledge exactly, but physical acuity and presence of mind. Without it, the devilishly difficult classical variations in Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15 to music by Mozart, for example, can be dull technical displays. Farrell's dancers were not always perfect in their execution, but they captured the ballet's grace and witty repartee. We should not be surprised:Farrell's own dancing was suspenseful and iconoclastic, and as a teacher she is known for her mind-twisting, "body as brain" combinations that challenge a dancer's most ingrained physical assumptions.She is clearly making her dancers think for themselves, with edifying results.

Moreover, in an age when ballerinas are increasingly sinewy, androgynous athletes bent upon conquering technical challenges, Farrell's women have a newfound femininity. Their ports de bras are full and round, and they bend their bodies with grace and fluidity. They are not stiff, and their open, soft demeanor allows them to get inside a movement and explore its full range. Nor do they muscle their way through difficult steps: they seem to arrive at them easily, as if carried along by emotional and musical impulses.

Perhaps most striking of all, Farrell's company managed to give each ballet a distinct atmosphere and resonance, from the prayerful mourning of Mozartiana to the eighteenth-century esprit of Divertimento No. 15 and the Hollywood glamour of Waltz of the Flowers. This was especially true in the company's performance of Serenade, which Balanchine choreographed in 1934 to a lush score by Tchaikovsky. It is a ballet of darkness and light, love and destiny, death and redemption, with strong theological and romantic overtones.

Serenade has no plot, but begins quietly with a group of women facing the audience in long tulle dresses, each with one hand raised as if to shield her eyes from the sun. The music starts, and they begin to dance: in a swirl of movement, clear formations emerge and break apart, momentum builds, and the dancers are pressed on by the swell of the music and the rush of their own steps. A dancer comes in late; a man follows. They dance, and as he departs she falls to the floor. Another man enters with a woman, his dark angel, draped over his back, her hands covering his eyes. Blinded, he approaches the fallen woman. The trio dance together, until the dark angel pulls the man away, covers his eyes again, and presses him to continue his journey, leaving his loved one collapsed on the floor where he found her. The dance continues with breathtaking embraces and bodies wilted in submission, until finally the forsaken girl is ceremoniously lifted on high. Aloft and supine, she is carried through a long diagonal of dancers towards a distant light. She raises her arms slowly and arches deeply back, chest open, in complete surrender.

Farrell's dancers performed the ballet humbly, never forcing the drama or trying to act out the dance.There was no melodrama, just perfect poise and decorum. By listening to Tchaikovsky and Balanchine, they found the phrasing, the timbre, and the momentum of the music in the steps, and did not so much dance the ballet as let it happen to them, for all to witness. They revealed a spiritual world, and the illusion was complete and unbroken.

This is no small achievement, for in spite of the Kennedy Center's commitment to Farrell, the company still has a short rehearsal period and the dancers juggle their schedules to work together. As a result, not all of the company's performances were as convincing as Serenade, and some of the dancers are less interesting than others. Yet the company danced as a tightly knit group, and Farrell has clearly pulled them into her poetic vision.

She does not stop there, but seems acutely aware that a new generation of audiences, who never saw Balanchine's work when he was alive, must also be taught and brought along. In this, she is not alone: many ballet companies are attempting to lure new audiences to classical dance by making it more "accessible" with pre-performance lectures, "family" programs, and sexy advertising campaigns.But Farrell is more serious: she simply comes out on stage and talks to audiences about Balanchine's work.

In a fascinating program called "The Balanchine Couple" she introduced and discussed pas de deux from various works, giving a detailed analysis of the choreographic structure of each dance, such as the visual symbolism of Apollo. She used personal reminiscences to make a point, recalling, for example, that she asked Balanchine if he wished to change a particularly awkward step in the pas de deux from Meditation. He responded: "It's O.K. dear, sometimes love is awkward." Farrell never dumbs the ballets down, and she does not try to make them fun, easy, or glamorous. She simply asks audiences to look, think, and engage with the text of a great work.

I have been following Farrell's career for nearly thirty years, and have seen her as dancer, coach, teacher (I studied with her when I was myself a dancer) and now as director. She has a rare ability to teach artistry: in her dancers, technique is not just a skill, it is also an ethic, as their poise and intelligent stage presence shows. She is not just conveying Balanchine's steps; she is also giving her dancers a vast range of artistic possibilities, as varied and strictly defined as Balanchine's art.

It is worth remembering how much Farrell knows: she stands in a direct line of descent, reaching back through Balanchine to Fokine, Diaghilev, and the French and Russian origins of twentieth-century modernism, and even further back, to Petipa and Imperial Russian classicism. Balanchine often said that he "talked" to Tchaikovsky, Mozart, and (even after his death) Stravinsky. Farrell now says she talks to Balanchine. This may be spiritual or symbolic; but it also represents continuity, tradition, and deeply held knowledge.

Balanchine's ballets constitute a vital cultural heritage, as important to dance as Mozart and Beethoven are to music. Yet the New York City Ballet has moved on, and the artistic heart of the company now lies with contemporary work and young choreographers. If The Suzanne Farrell Ballet becomes a permanent and full-time troupe at the Kennedy Center, it could change our cultural landscape.Washington could become home to a world-class ballet company dedicated to preserving and extending Balanchine's legacy. This would be fitting: Balanchine gave America--and the world--modern ballet, and his dances are national treasures. So is Suzanne Farrell. She is an artist of the first order who continues to illuminate Balanchine's works in ways that no one else has. This is not because she has a finger on the pulse of our time, but because she shows us the formal, romantic, idealistic, and deeply experimental character of his art. She preserves his ballets by treating them as evolving life-forms, which cannot be tied down but must instead be allowed flight.

Jennifer Homans is the dance critic for The New Republic.