Silver Roses is Rachel Wetzsteon’s last book of poems in several senses: it is both her most recent, and, sadly, her final collection, as she died by her own hand in 2009.

A suicide has coercive effects on survivors, and the self-extinction of a poet threatens to shape the reading of the work retroactively, to mold the feints, by-ways, and multiple impulses of an oeuvre toward a single, fatal design. In a poem in Sakura Park, which appeared in2006, Wetzsteon imagined “how cruelly often death/ invigorates the hard hearts left behind.” We should not be invigorated to read her poems as tending toward one inevitable finale. The critic of Silver Roses faces the challenge of seeing it as a work of art free from the undertow of biography while at the same time acknowledging emotional tendencies in the poems that help make imaginative space for their author’s death. (Understanding that death would be a different matter, and an impossible presumption.)

Wetzsteon’s three previous books of poems established her reputation as a bravura verse-maker, a prestidigitator of sonnets, rhyming couplets, sapphics, fourteeners, alcaics, and haiku. In 2006 she published Influential Ghosts: A Study of Auden’s Sources, and Auden can be felt as an influential but not overwhelming ghost in her poems. John Hollander chose her first book, The Other Stars, for the National Poetry Series in 1994, work already showing the main features of her art in both its weaknesses and its strengths. On the one hand, we find a penchant for artifice, allegory, and abstraction; teeming adjectives; conventional diction; and now and then too insistent a meter. On the other hand, The Other Stars shimmered with wit and formal resourcefulness. It also introduced themes that Wetzsteon would deepen later: the search for love, humor as a defense against heartbreak, and a spirited self-awareness in the battle with depression: “…I mope/ as I do to further my own purposes.” Love in The Other Stars is experienced masochistically: “I will go on looking for you/ as the willow bends, as the stomach hunts for the ulcer.”

Wetzsteon’s third book, Sakura Park, marked a signal advance. Her iambs lost their mechanical click and did a subtle two-step with living speech. Colloquial and mandarin diction ricocheted back and forth. The linked stories of troubled romance and the struggle with clinical depression lead directly to the recognitions that stir Silver Roses: the “Ironist Descending a Staircase” still defends the injured heart, but the persona in Sakura Park has made herself vulnerable to a new range of tones and insights. Whereas “…Before we met/ I hovered above my feelings/ like a singer above a low and difficult note,” the speaker now finds herself led “down toward the street’s precise rough music,/ down toward terror and truth.” Sakura Park represents amorous catastrophe with spunk: “… My Dinner/ with a Chainsaw, the evening could have been called.” The same spunk fuels the speaker’s experiments with chemical anti-depressants. This “I” is an invented character, the comic voice of desperation mastered through art, all the funnier when the topics are raw.