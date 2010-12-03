As we’ve seen with Wikileaks, a danger of this rampant classification is that it invites bizarre schemes by limiting the number of people who know about them. The most amusing State Department cables so far reported by the media, besides those describing the Dagestan wedding, are the ones about offers to pay little countries in cash or in kind to take in prisoners from the Guantánamo Bay prison so that we can close it. It seems a ridiculous project, though maybe not, at least insofar as the focus is on prisoners who have been ordered released from the prison but cannot be returned to their country of origin because of concerns that they will be tortured there. It is the payments that give the project a comical air, and the attempt, suggestive of desperation, to export some of the prisoners to a tiny Pacific island nation that no one has heard of (Kiribati, population about 100,000). (One is put in mind of the Bounty mutineers on Pitcairn Island.)

But a bigger problem than our undisciplined classification system may be our undisciplined diplomats, which returns me to the issue of our culture of self-display. Most of the cables that have been publicized were not classified; they were just intended to be private—in the same sense in which a person who disparages one of his friends to another would like and even expect the disparagement to be kept private from the person disparaged. Often this fails and there is embarrassment all around. Likewise, an official of one nation trashes an official of another and this is reported with glee by a U.S. foreign service officer to his superiors, and the report is now public, thanks to Wikileaks.

One would think that the antidote would be a measure of discretion on the part of our diplomats. Diplomats are supposed to be diplomatic, not to be gossips. If it’s really important for a diplomat to pass on a piece of nasty gossip to his superiors, he ought to do it in person—and, at the very least, dissociate himself from the content of the gossip, rather than endorse it.

A striking parallel to Wikileaks is Bob Woodward’s recent (and very interesting) book Obama’s Wars. Almost everyone involved in our Afghanistan war planning seems to have spoken freely to Woodward. Much of what they said either was classified or should have been kept private, for much of it is personal backbiting. Moreover, some of the contents of the book might actually be thought to give aid and comfort to the enemy. Yet the book is popular, Woodward has not been seriously criticized, and its publication is not regarded as scandalous, though the idea of publicizing current U.S. war planning would have struck an earlier generation as treasonous. It’s as if people have simply given up on trying to keep secrets secret.

The recent Wikileaks are more embarrassing mainly because foreigners are involved and because diplomats are expected to be respectful in their treatment of foreign dignitaries. The leaks are also informative, because, if the authors of the cables expected them to remain secret (or private) until the information in them had become thoroughly stale, then what they said was what they actually believed. So we learn something of what our diplomats (and some of our foreign friends and enemies) really think, and that’s eye-opening—but quite possibly inimical to U.S. interests.