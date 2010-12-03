Putin is mindful of the foreign policy fallout, of course, but he is likely to feel that it would be a necessary and acceptable loss, and probably short-lived. The prime minister remembers how incensed and scared the West was when Russia invaded Georgia in August 2008. Yet not even seven months later, the U.S. pushed the “reset” button in its relations with Moscow; and this past September, barely past the second anniversary of the invasion, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called for “expanded cooperation” between NATO and Russia, and NATO invited Medvedev to attend its summit in Lisbon on November 19 and 20 of this year. And that was after a war! So a sentence, Putin will probably reason, no matter how stiff, will be forgotten even sooner—especially if: as a response to the post-verdict howls from the West, Russia temporarily suspends the overflights of NATO planes carrying lethal supplies to troops in Afghanistan and, for good measure, hints at cancelling the “cancellation” of the sale of S-300 surface-to-air missiles to Iran. (Unlike Medvedev, a professor’s son, for Putin—a prol urchin from a rat-infested communal apartment in Leningrad, who grew up in the impoverished family of a worker at a railway carriage plant—toughness is the only way to earn respect.) As to the WTO: With oil already upward of $80 a barrel today, and bound to go higher after the U.S. claws its way out of the recession, does Russia really need it that badly?

Yet it is in domestic politics and economics where the verdict’s impact will be the deepest—and where the differences between the prime minister and the president are the most pronounced. First, the trial is deeply personal for Putin. Among other slights, Khodorkovsky reportedly told the then-president, in front of other oligarchs in a Kremlin meeting in February 2003, “Mr. President, your ministers are thieves.” (Many of those present read Khodorkovsky’s fate in the look on Putin’s face). But there is far more than that to Putin’s hatred of Khodorkovsky. From the prime minister’s perspective, Khodorkovsky was, is, and always will be an unrepentant enemy of the regime. Releasing him would be like Gorbachev bringing Sakharov back to Moscow from his Gorky exile in December 1986. For Putin, it all started then: the end of the beloved Fatherland, the Soviet Union, which Putin bemoaned as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century.” Despite the warnings from the Kremlin, Khodorkovsky insisted on funding the opposition—from left to right, from the Communists to the Yabloko party to the Union of Right Forces—making impossible the smooth functioning of the “power vertical” that Putin labored so hard to establish and that, in his view, has brought Russia stability through the Kremlin’s unchallenged ownership of politics. The problem disappeared once Khodorkovsky was arrested, convicted, and sent to a jail in Chita, next to Mongolia and China, nearly 4,000 miles from Moscow: Russia’s rich have been scared off of funding anyone or anything without the Kremlin’s permission.

Just as important, Khodorkovsky and Yukos were sabotaging Putin’s economic policy of re-claiming what Lenin used to call “the commanding heights” of the national economy, especially the crown jewels of Russia’s Soviet patrimony: oil and gas. Disregarding the Kremlin’s sharp turn toward economic re-centralization, Khodorkovsky continued to run Yukos as his private domain, “in the interest of the company shareholders” and Western investors. He was also planning to build a private pipeline to China, thus challenging the state’s monopoly on pipelines. To top it all, he came perilously close—the gall!—to selling a large stake of Yukos to Chevron or ExxonMobil.

For Putin, Russian oil and gas are the foundation of the country’s progress, prosperity, and national security—today and 50 years from now. And it is the Russian state, not people like Khodorkovsky, who is the real owner of Russia’s hydrocarbon trove. While nationalizing Yukos, Putin permitted other private oil companies to operate, provided their owners understood that they were managing the national wealth, not owning it. Khodorkovsky’s first conviction was a reminder of the rules of the game. It now bears a repetition.

For Medvedev, who has decried the Russian economy as “chronically backward” and “primitive,” precisely because of its dependence on “raw materials,” Khodorkovsky is surely also a symbol—of what he has called “legal nihilism,” the “disdainful attitude toward court and law” and “extra-legal influence on courts’ actions.” (Like Putin, Medvedev is a lawyer; unlike Putin, he actually practiced, serving as a counsel to some of Russia’s top corporations.) The Russian president knows that a conviction would announce to hundreds of thousands of government functionaries: Go on blackmailing and extorting entrepreneurs all over Russia—and no court will ever interfere with you. How many more Russian-born innovators—like this year’s Nobel Prize winners Konstantin Novoselov and Andre Geim—will leave after this sentence is passed? (When asked what might induce him to go back to live and work in Russia, Geim answered: “Reincarnation.”)In the business community, already nauseated by some of the world’s worst corruption (which Medvedev has deplored as “chronic” and “eating away” at Russia), and semi-paralyzed with fear of hellish “pre-trial detention” for those who refuse to pay up, how many entrepreneurs will transfer even more capital abroad, investing there or just parking the money in Swiss banks? Already, 80 percent of investment in Russia is done by the state. How much higher will the number be after the sentence? 85? 90?