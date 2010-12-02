Read parts one, two, three, four, five, and six of Zeke Emanuel's Africa diaries.

We are having dinner at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Mozamique, overlooking the Indian Ocean. We are eating with the newly installed Minister of Health; the Executive Director of the Foundation for Community Development, Professor Narciso Mato; and other Mozambican and U.S. health leaders; discussing ways to improve the health system in Mozambique.

The Mozambicans suggest that the country needs more doctors and discuss the opening of new medical schools in the country. No doubt many African developing countries have very few doctors. There are between 1000 and 1200 doctors in Mozambique for a population of 21 million. This is about one hundredth the number of doctors per capita that you find in the United States and other developed countries. Ethiopia has even fewer physicians per capita. But are doctors critical to addressing the major problems facing Mozambique, Ethiopia and other countries in Africa?

I doubt it. The first question is: What are the interventions that are critical to making dramatic improvements in health? My short list of interventions includes: combating malaria (as discussed in “How I Came to Own a Goat”), family planning, safer deliveries, deployment of the pneumococcal and rotavirus vaccines, treatment for pneumonia and diarrhea, nutrition and clean water. It also includes a series of steps to prevent the spread of HIV: male circumcision, preventing mother-to-child transmission, and antiretroviral treatment.