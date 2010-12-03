How shrewd is Vladimir Putin? In his bid to host a World Cup—an event that would inevitably turn into a grotesque advertisement for his regime, if one reasonably assumes that he’ll still be repressing Russia in 2018—Putin feigned contempt. He called the whole process of bidding for a World Cup an “unfair competition,” suggesting it had been rigged to favor his western European competitors. Then, of course, he turned around and entered the unfair competition in the ruthless manner it was meant to be played. That’s how it works in FIFA—the reductio ad absurdum of a bloated, corrupt international governmental body.

The United States used to be masters at this sort of scheming. We knew how to navigate the (often) grubby byways of global institutions; we could cut details to win the allegiances of smaller countries when we needed them; we rhetorically positioned ourselves for triumph. But today we failed in our bid to host our second World Cup. (We were angling for the tournament in 2022, not competing directly against Putin.) In this classic instance of hard-nosed soft-power diplomacy, we were badly outplayed by … Qatar.