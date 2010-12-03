The Congressional Black Caucus is ticked off at the House Ethics Committee, and Republicans never liked it in the first place. Will the two team up to kill it off? Suzy Khimm has the story:

Back in the spring, a group of twenty CBC members signed onto a resolution to rein in the OCE and curtail its authority to make investigations public, arguing that the office was destroying political reputations and victimizing black lawmakers. But soon they may have the chance to do more than just neuter the OCE. Having vocally opposed the creation of the panel, incoming House Speaker John Boehner and other top Republicans are quietly discussing ways to kill the OCE when it comes up for mandatory reauthorization next year—and it looks like at least a handful of Democrats could be on board.

Who says bipartisanship is dead?