The latest employment report confirms what we've know for a while: The economic recovery is very weak and far too many people main out of work. From Calculated Risk, whose graph appears above:

For the current employment recession, employment peaked in December 2007, and this recession is by far the worst recession since WWII in percentage terms, and 2nd worst in terms of the unemployment rate (only the early '80s recession with a peak of 10.8 percent was worse).

This is a very disappointing employment report and far below expectations.

And from Dean Baker, at the Center for Economic Policy Research:

There is very little basis for optimism about the near-term future in this report. There is no sector showing strong job growth at this point. Furthermore, average weekly hours actually fell slightly for non-supervisory workers, suggesting that the demand for labor might actually be weakening. With house prices again dropping rapidly and additional cutbacks coming at all levels of government, there are no obvious engines of growth in this economy.

My number-crunching colleague Alex Hart e-mails with more gloomy analysis: