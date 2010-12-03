The job market is extracting an awful human toll:

For those who have been searching for work for more than six months, this is a discouraging prospect. “I have looked high and low,” said Melissa Barone, who was laid off from a job in technical support 14 months ago. “I have a college degree and a ton of technical skills, but I can’t find a job.” Ms. Barone, 42, lives in St. Clair Shores, Mich., near Detroit, a particularly hard hit area. She has applied for hundreds of jobs but has yet to receive an offer.

I'm sure the real problem here is that unemployment benefits have sapped her incentive to find work.