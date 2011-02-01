It is absurd, as King knows, to talk of this place without speaking of Jews. Not that Odessa’s Jews, as in Berdichev, ever made up the majority of the population; at most, one-third of its approximately 400,000 inhabitants at the turn of the twentieth century were Jewish. But their imprint, and especially that of their language, on the city’s ever-distinguishable linguistic twists and turns, their longtime economic prominence (they dominated the wheat trade in a place that was then the grain-basket of Europe), their cultural visibility and, indeed, their volubility made Odessa into a place inseparable from Jewishness. Walk into a turn-of-the-twentieth-century Odessa shop to query a clerk, pick up a local newspaper to peruse a feuilleton, meet a cobbler, attorney or, for that matter, nearly any of Odessa’s several dozen bordello-proprietors and, almost certainly, you would encounter a Jew.

This was, to be sure, a multinational city administered in its first formative years by the still much-beloved Frenchman Richelieu (whose statue adorns the plaza just above Odessa’s famous stairs). Its first street signs were in Italian and, when barely more than a distant outpost, it devoted itself to building a theater to house visiting opera stars. King tracks Odessa’s history with the use of biographical snippets and quick forays into the rich body of imaginative literature. The book is something of a blend between a general history and a guided tour with often quite splendid descriptions. Here King recreates the smells, the feel of the mid-nineteenth-century city, as many hundreds of wagons filled with wheat and pulled by animals bound for Odessa’s slaughterhouses packed the streets—the streets, constructed of highly porous limestone, that filled the lungs of Odessa’s populace especially on windy days:

Immense herds of cattle provided manure for fertilizer in the countryside and pulled the thousands of wooden carts that bore the harvested grain from field to storage centers. … The dried dung could be collected and sold as fuel to poor families, and the animals could then be given up to slaughter for meat and hides. The sweet smoke burning grass-rich manure mingled in the air with the reek of tallow vats and the sharp odor of tanneries, the factories that produced the bricks of processed fat and bundles of unworked leather destined for Turkey, Italy, or France.

The story ends, as King tells it, not in Odessa itself but in Brighton Beach. (Packed already in the 1970s with Odessa Jews, some estimate that three-quarters of Brighton Beach's population come from Odessa and from Black Sea towns nearby.) King acknowledges that Odessa, still beautiful (if faded) in its center, has by now lost much of what it was that made it a source of nostalgia, of tender longing for quite nearly as long as it has existed. Still, its imprint remains palpable. A few years ago, I was befriended in San Francisco by a taxi driver, a barrel-chested Odessa Jew, who regaled me on trips to the airport with filthy jokes, loving and excruciatingly detailed descriptions of the faux-marble, bought cheap, for his suburban kitchen, the foibles—intermittently touching and idiotic—of his blond-haired Russian wife, and the inexpensive but lavishly appreciated gifts he brought with him to Odessa girlfriends on trips back home. Of Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly, he spoke with admiration just short of wartime depictions of Stalin. There, in the cab, was Odessa: its bravado, its sensuousness, its fervent materialism, its boyish crassness, and, above all, its excitement about life’s simplest pleasures. “If you think about it,” wrote Babel, “it is a town in which you can live free and easy. Half the population is made up of Jews, and Jews are a people who have learned a few simple truths long the way. Jews get married so as not to be alone, love so as to live through the centuries, hoard money so that they can buy houses and give their wives astrakhan coats, love children because, let’s face it, it is good and important to love one’s children.”

Steven J. Zipperstein, Koshland Professor at Stanford, is writing a cultural history of Russian Jewry in the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries.