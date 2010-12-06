"I watched them in the last four years go from being anxious about the future to being worried, but also hopeful during the 2008 campaign, to being very angry." To explain, she invoked the world as seen by a person "who worked at Siemens for 25 years."

"You have a son who is a high school basketball player and wants to go to college—and then your factory goes off to Mexico," she says, "And you're a man of a certain age and another factory or another employer won't give you a second look. Think of the despair felt by that person."

Such voters see Washington as "a place where their interests get sold out." What they want, she says, is "to feel they're being treated as well as the bankers who get bailed out."

Sestak, who narrowly lost a race for U.S. Senate, argues that the electorate was moved less by a generalized hatred of government than by fury over its failure to prevent the financial crisis. "Government hadn't protected them from this calamity—and they hadn't done anything wrong," he says.

The election outcome, he said, "was a vote to neutralize government because no one has been making a case for what government can do or should do." A starting point might be fleshing out Sestak's vision of American society—"a nation of individual opportunity allied with the common enterprise"—that is a rather inspired alternative to both collectivism and social indifference.

For his part, Perriello sees an opening for politicians who set their minds to offering answers to the dejected Americans Kilroy describes. "There's a great opportunity here," he says. "Somebody has to come up with an agenda to make and build and grow things in this country. We have to say to that person that we haven't broken faith with you."

Democrats, he says, need to see the quest for social justice "as an entrepreneurial challenge as opposed to a compassion challenge," the idea being that government and business need to be inventive enough to create a new economy that fulfills the promises of the old.

Yes, and there's a certain president who got elected by sketching such a vision, wrapped in the words "hope" and "change." Kilroy, Sestak, and Perriello are all telling him that's what the voters are still looking for.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

