Seems simple enough. But other tech-policy experts note there might be an even bigger benefit to the new rules. In the years ahead, there will be no shortage of complicated-yet-crucial Internet issues that the FCC will need to attend to. Trouble is, right now, all anyone ever wants to talk about is net neutrality—it's the big bonfire that sucks all the oxygen out of the room. But, if these new rules can make net-neutrality fights a little less relevant, that alone just might be an important milestone.

It's worth noting that "net neutrality" isn't a technical term. It's not something that, say, engineers tend to use. It was coined by Columbia Law Professor Tim Wu back in 2003 to describe a principle—that, essentially, a service provider doesn't put any restrictions on what you can do with your Internet access. If I pay Comcast to connect me to the Internet, then Comcast shouldn't get to decide that some sites are easier to access than others. The idea is that the Internet has been great because it's a level playing field—sites and apps rise and fall based on their own merit, and not whether a giant company that owns infrastructure steers its customers toward certain sites. And, net neutrality advocates argue, it should continue to operate that way. The notion has been picked up from everyone by Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, to liberal groups like MoveOn and Color of Change who see it as a core fairness issue.

Trouble is, the issue can get tricky very fast, especially as Internet technology keeps evolving. For instance, videoconferencing, which is becoming increasingly popular, requires packets of data to be delivered very quickly, with a high quality of service, so that the video doesn't get choppy. On the other hand, people simply browsing a few websites may not need quite as high quality service. In the abstract, it makes sense for a network operator to be able to distinguish between these different uses and manage traffic accordingly—so that, say, two people talking by video Skype get priority over a guy downloading a massive file through BitTorrent that could take days (brief interruptions aren't as big a deal for the latter). What we don't want is Comcast, which is currently trying to merge with NBC Universal, to use its power to privilege NBC content over rival ABC content—that would be undue discrimination. We also don't want a provider actively discouraging things like peer-to-peer file-sharing, something Comcast was doing a few years back. But writing proper rules can be difficult. (And, yes, if customers had ample choice among broadband providers, this wouldn't be a huge issue—but the market is currently dominated by just a few huge firms.)

In theory, Congress should be able to set a policy here. But it doesn't take up big telecom bills very often—the last one came in 1996, when the Internet was still fledgling. Earlier this year, Henry Waxman put forward a proposal in the House to set clear rules on neutrality, but that went nowhere. And the Republicans who will soon dominate Congress tend to think an unfettered market will produce the best economic outcome.

This is where the FCC comes in. Genachowski's speech outlined a few basic principles. Providers should be more transparent and should never block access to sites or apps. They would be allowed to apply some network management techniques as long as they disclosed them to users. Notably, however, providers of wireless Internet—the companies offering service to BlackBerrys or iPhones—would be given more flexibility in discriminating, say by prioritizing certain apps or websites on their networks. (This is ostensibly because wireless providers have only a limited spectrum to work with and need more leeway to manage bandwidth, whereas wireline providers can always add more wires.)